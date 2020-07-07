Markets lose…Deutsche Bank settles…Levi’s cuts

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s recent string of big gains came to an abrupt stop Tuesday as stocks closed broadly lower following a pullback in markets overseas. The S&P fell 1.1%, snapping a five-day winning streak. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big slice of the slide. Bond yields fell and the price of gold rose, another sign of caution in the market. The S&P dropped 34.40 points to 3,145.32. The Dow fell 396.85 points, or 1.5%, to 25,890.18. The Nasdaq came off an all-time high, losing 89.76 points, or 0.9%, to 10,343.89.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state says Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The penalty was announced in a release Tuesday by Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. The release said the agreement marked the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with the financier. Epstein killed himself last August in a Manhattan federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

NEW YORK (AP) — Levi’s says it will cut 700 office jobs, or about 15% of its worldwide corporate workforce, as the jeans seller deals with a sharp drop in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. The San Francisco-company said the layoffs will save it about $100 million a year and won’t affect workers at its stores or factories. Like other clothing companies, Levi’s had to temporarily close its stores due to the virus. Many of the department stores that sell its jeans were also shut.

NEW YORK (AP) — Congress set aside $659 billion to throw a lifeline to small businesses and organizations side-swiped by the coronavirus pandemic and to help paychecks keep flowing to workers who might otherwise head to the unemployment line. Yet that’s not exactly how it worked out. Among the companies on the partial list of recipients released Monday were fashion designers including Oscar de la Renta, retailers and fast-food chains including P.F. Chang’s and TGI Friday’s. While many companies belong to industries hard-hit by shutdown orders, they also have deep pockets or the backing of private equity firms.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Immigrant advocates in New Orleans claim in a lawsuit that 2019 federal rule changes by the U.S. Department of Labor diminish protections for workers subjected to workplace abuses and human trafficking. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington deals with visas issued to protect workers from deportation when they report workplace crimes. The lawsuit says that last year the Department of Labor began requiring that applications for such visas be referred to law enforcement agencies for review before approval.