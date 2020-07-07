Stocks lower…Biden vows to shift production…Bank penalty

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping in afternoon trading, giving back some of the big gains made the past couple weeks. But a handful of tech giants bucked the trend and kept the market’s losses in check. Stocks sank more across the Atlantic after the European Union said this year’s recession will be deeper than earlier forecast. But gains for Microsoft and other tech titans helped the S&P 500 at one point erase all of its morning losses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil.” It’s a move that would be aimed at creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign released a plan Tuesday to reinforce stockpiles of a “range of critical products on which the U.S. is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers.”

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state says Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. The penalty was announced in a release by Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. The release said the agreement marked the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with the late financier.

UNDATED (AP) — The Silicon Valley data-mining firm Palantir Technologies confidentially filed to go public, setting up what could be the biggest stock offering from a technology company since Uber’s debut last year. The company co-founded in 2004 by investors including Peter Thiel works with governments, law enforcement agencies and the defense establishment to organize and analyze huge volumes of data.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review. Pipeline attorneys filed the motion — along with a notice of appeal — late Monday after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled to stop the flow of oil by Aug. 5.