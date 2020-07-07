Stocks slip…Job market improves…Protective gear runs low

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are dipping modestly in early trading as expanding coronavirus outbreaks dim hopes for a speedy recovery. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average followed benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain lower after the European Union slashed its economic forecasts for 2020 and 2021. Investors worry that recovery from the global recession and the lockdowns on businesses will take longer than expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The job market took a big step toward healing in May, though plenty of damage remains, as a record level of hiring that month followed record layoffs in March and April. The Labor Department also said Tuesday that the number of available jobs rose sharply but remained far below pre-pandemic levels. The figures, from the government’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, illustrate the whiplash the economy has experienced since the pandemic intensified in mid-March.

UNDATED (AP) — The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again. That’s according to doctors, nurses and some lawmakers. The new shortages come as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. Deborah Burger is president of National Nurses United. She says there are shortages of gowns, hair covers, shoe covers, masks and N95 masks.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s national carrier has put a temporary hold on new bookings for flights into the country while the government tries to find enough quarantined hotel rooms for people returning home. Air New Zealand says the hold will last for three weeks and it is also trying to better align flights with the hotel locations. New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the coronavirus but is still getting cases at the border.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons. The probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years and HHRs from 2008 and 2009. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks. GM says it’s cooperating in the investigation.