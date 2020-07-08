Mixed global shares…Facebook audit…Britain jobs program

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed today as uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic sapped the buying enthusiasm that has been driving prices higher. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.6%, while Germany’s DAX was down 0.3%. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.2%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.8% lower and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2%. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite added 1.7%. U.S. shares are set to drift higher with Dow and S&P futures both up 0.3%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data. Under pressure from Congress and outside groups, the Trump administration this week disclosed the names of some loan recipients in the $659 billion Paycheck Protection Program. Car dealerships owned by at least three Republican House members — Reps. Roger Williams of Texas, Vern Buchanan of Florida and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania — received money.

UNDATED (AP) — A two-year audit of Facebook’s civil rights record has found “serious setbacks” that have marred the social network’s progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation and bias. The audit’s leader, former American Civil Liberties Union executive Laura Murphy, was hired by Facebook in May 2018 to assess its performance on vital social issues. The final, 100-page report released today outlines a “seesaw of progress and setbacks” on everything from bias in Facebook’s algorithms to content moderation, advertising practices and voter suppression. The audit’s recommendations are not binding.

LONDON (AP) — Britain is setting up a 2-billion-pound program to create jobs for young people as the government tries to revive an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will create government-subsidized minimum wage jobs for 16-to-24 year olds. And it comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans for a “New Deal” similar to the program President Franklin D. Roosevelt used to help the U.S. bounce back from the Great Depression.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — It was a perfectly smooth and on-time flight. It was also a fantasy. Winners of an online drawing got to board a flight to nowhere at Taipei International Airport. As with normal flights, they had to check in, obtain boarding passes and go through immigration and security procedures. Participants, all wearing masks, were served food and drinks, participated in a pop quiz. The event was to promote public awareness.