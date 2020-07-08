Stocks drift…United Airlines sends 36,000 layoff warnings

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting up and down as a continued rally for big tech companies makes up for weakness elsewhere across Wall Street. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 were lower in afternoon trading, with several chemical and travel-related companies taking the hardest hits. Offsetting that were gains for several tech-oriented giants, which investors have been piling into on expectations that they can grow almost regardless of the economy.

UNDATED (AP) — United Airlines is sending layoff warnings to 36,000 employees, nearly half its U.S. staff. It’s the clearest signal yet of how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting the airline industry. United officials say they still hope to limit the number of layoffs by offering early retirement, but they have to send notices this month to comply with a law requiring that workers get 60 days’ notice ahead of mass job cuts. The furloughs would include 11,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer service and gate agents, 5,500 maintenance workers and 2,250 pilots. United officials said the notices cover 45% of its U.S. employees.

UNDATED (AP) — Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope as the assistance and protections given to them during the pandemic run their course. About 30% of renters polled by the U.S. Census say they have no confidence or slight confidence in their ability to pay rent next month. The COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, a coalition of economic researchers and legal experts, estimates that 19 million to 23 million Americans are at risk for eviction by the end of September. While renters don’t enjoy the same protections and support as homeowners, there are some resources available.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From a godfather of cinema to Kermit the Frog, the U.S. government’s small business lending program sent pandemic relief money into unexpected corners of the entertainment industry. Francis Ford Coppola, director of “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” received a loan of between $5 million and $10 million that went to workers at his winery. CEO Corey Beck says that allowed the company to keep 200 hospitality workers on the payroll for 24 weeks while it was closed to visitors. Muppet makers the Jim Henson Co. say they received about $2 million to keep their 75 workers employed through the coronavirus shutdown.

LONDON (AP) — The British government has unveiled a package of measures that it hopes will help the economy bounce back and limit a spike in unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Britain’s Treasury chief today outlined a series of incentives for businesses to retain and hire staff, new funding for training and for environmental projects, and some targeted tax cuts. He says the aim is to wean the U.K. economy off emergency measures announced when the country was put into lockdown in March. The most dramatic measures are centered on the tourism and hospitality sectors, which have suffered badly during the lockdown. They include a discount scheme for people to eat out in August, dubbed “Eat Out to Help Out.”