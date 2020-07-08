Stocks rise…Brooks Brothers files for Chapter 11

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Big technology companies are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street. The gains are widespread, with roughly three out of four stocks in the S&P 500 rising. Treasury yields ticked a bit higher, as did oil prices. Gold touched its highest price since 2011.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration in its effort to allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women as required by the Affordable Care Act. In a 7-2 decision, the court says the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control. The Obama-era health law said most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women, in their insurance plans. The government had estimated that the Trump administration rule changes would cause about 70,000 women, and at most 126,000 women, to lose contraception coverage in one year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that certain employees of religious schools, hospitals and social service centers cannot sue for employment discrimination. The justices had previously said in a unanimous 2012 decision that the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination. But the court didn’t specifically define at that time who counts as a minister. Today’s 7-2 ruling makes that clear.

NEW YORK (AP) — The storied New York clothier Brooks Brothers is filing for bankruptcy protection. The company that says it’s put 40 U.S. presidents in its suits survived two world wars and navigated through casual Fridays and a loosening of dress standards even on Wall Street, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company into seek Chapter 11 protection today. Another famed men’s clothier, Barneys of New York, sought bankruptcy protection last year, and it was followed by a slew of others toppled by the pandemic, including Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney. More bankruptcies are anticipated in the retail sector which as been rattled by the spread of COVID-19.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Allstate is acquiring National General Holdings Corp. for $4 billion in cash as it expands its insurance portfolio. National General shareholders will get $32 per share from Allstate, plus closing dividends of about $2.50 per share, for a total of about $34.50 per share. National General’s board has already approved the deal, which is expected to close in early 2021. The New York-based insurer said that no fewer than 40% of its voting shares have also committed to approve the deal.