Stocks fall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving lower in morning trading on Wall Street following the latest reading on the U.S. job market. Today’s Labor Department report showed fewer workers are getting laid off across the country, but a slowing pace of improvement is holding back optimism. The number of applications for unemployment aid has now topped 1 million for 16 straight weeks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus. The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — make up one-third of the U.S. economy. Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld the Manhattan district attorney’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns, but kept a hold on Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The outcome in the two cases is at least a short-term victory for Trump, who has strenuously sought to keep his financial records private. But the justices rejected arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the records. The tax returns are being sought as part of a grand-jury investigation.

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Walgreens to a $1.7 billion loss in the third quarter. The drugstore chain says the virus took a bite of between $700 million and $750 million from sales, with much of the financial damage coming from outside the United States. Sales at stores in the U.K., where the company furloughed more than 16,000 employees, dropped almost 28% on a constant currency basis. April foot traffic at Boots stores plunged 85%.

LONDON (AP) — Privacy watchdogs in Britain and Australia have opened a joint investigation into facial recognition company Clearview AI over its use of personal data “scraped” off social media platforms and other websites. Today’s announcement by the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner adds to the regulatory scrutiny the New York-based startup is facing. Clearview came to attention after investigative reports detailed its practice of harvesting billions of photos from social media and other services to identify people. Clearview says it is cooperating with regulators and that it searches photos on the internet in accordance with applicable laws.