Stocks slump…Mortgage rates at record lows

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slumping in afternoon trading on Wall Street amid worries that recent improvements in the economy may stall as coronavirus cases continue to climb. The sharpest losses are hitting oil producers, airlines and other stocks whose fortunes are closely tied to a reopening and strengthening economy. Tech stocks are holding up better than the rest of the market. In signs of caution, Treasury yields fell, while the price of gold hung close to its highest level since 2011.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rates on 30-year mortgages are at record lows for the third consecutive week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.03% this week, down from 3.07% last week and 3.13% two weeks prior. These were the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.51%, from 2.56%, last week. That average is down from 3.22% a year ago.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Things will look different when two Disney parks in Florida reopen this weekend. There will be no fireworks shows or parades at Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, visitors will get temperature checks and everyone has to wear a mask. Reservations are needed and no hopping between parks will be allowed. The reopenings come as Florida is seeing an upswing in confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Disney World is in a labor dispute with actors. The Actors’ Equity Association filed a grievance today saying members faced retaliation for demanding coronavirus tests. The union says the actors and singers initially were called back to work, but that invitation was rescinded last week after the union went public with concerns about the lack of testing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents say about 150 former employees of an East Tennessee slaughterhouse raided by federal immigration agents in 2018 will get $610,000 in back pay and damages. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports a consent order filed in federal court in Knoxville this week says the money will be paid over three years to about 150 former workers at the Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station. After the massive immigration raid, the U.S. Department of Labor sued the plant and its owner for violating federal labor law. Officials said workers were paid less than minimum wage and not properly compensated for working overtime.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Google has selected northwestern Mississippi as the site for its first U.S. operations center. The company announced today that it will lease a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Southaven, near Memphis, Tennessee. Employees will provide customer and operations support to customers worldwide. Google expects the site to be operational by summer 2021. The company has kicked off recruiting efforts and intends to hire 100 employees by the end of the year. Google’s other operations centers are in India and the Philippines.