Stocks gain…AA warns Boeing…Goya woes

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the economy’s recent upswing. The S&P climbed 1%, and the biggest gains came from cruise ship operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to continue to reopen and strengthen. The Dow rose 369.21 points, or 1.4%, to 26,075.30. The Nasdaq added 69.69, or 0.7%, to 10,617.44, a new high. The S&P rose 32.99 to 3,185.04.

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is warning Boeing that it could cancel some overdue orders for the grounded 737 Max unless the plane maker helps line up new financing for the jets. That’s according to people familiar with the discussions. The jets have become more expensive as the coronavirus pandemic cripples airlines. American had 24 Max jets before they were grounded in March 2019. It has orders for 76 more but wants Boeing to help arrange financing for 17 planes for which previous financing has or will soon expire. That’s according to three people who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks between the companies.

HAVANA (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and a powerful official testing positive this week for the new coronavirus. That’s adding a destabilizing new element to the region’s health and economic crises. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro announced his illness Tuesday and is using it to publicly extol a malaria drug he’s been promoting, against expert warnings, as a treatment for COVID-19, Bolivian interim President Jeanine Añez made her own diagnosis public Thursday. And in Venezuela, socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said Thursday on Twitter that he, too, had tested positive, sidelining the second most-powerful person in the country.

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Hispanic food company Goya is facing an uproar over his praise for President Donald Trump, with some Latino families purging their pantries of the products and scrambling to find alternatives to the beloved beans, seasoning and other products that have long been fixtures in their cooking. The controversy is drawing attention to the mixed political sentiments of Latinos in the U.S. With few other well-known Hispanic food brands in the market, it’s also unclear how effective the boycott will be.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online blackmarket drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges. Prosecutors in Virginia federal court say 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet. His supplier was 41-year-old pharmacist Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska. The two admitted to conspiring to blow up a competing pharmacy in Wilson’s town so Wilson’s pharmacy could pick up more business and funnel even more drugs to the darknet operation. The men met online in 2018 while playing the video game War Dragons.