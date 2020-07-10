Stocks shake off wobbly start

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street after shaking off a wobbly start. The S&P 500 is heading for its third weekly advance in the last four. The biggest gains are being made by cruise operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to reopen and strengthen. On the losing end are some of the big tech stocks that have been holding up best this year, including Apple and Microsoft.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says it purchased $1.3 billion in corporate bonds in late June as part of its effort to keep U.S. interest rates low and ensure large companies can borrow by selling bonds. The Fed bought bonds issued by several hundred large companies, including AT&T, PepsiCo, and Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett. Combined with purchases from earlier in the month, the Fed has bought nearly $1.8 billion in corporate debt. The purchases are intended to keep interest rates on corporate bonds from spiking, which would make it harder for companies to borrow by selling debt.

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that work on the second phase of a U.S.-China trade deal has become a low priority. Trump says the two nations’ relationship has been “severely damaged” by Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking aboard Air Force One on his way to Miami, Trump repeated his criticism that China could have done more to stop the spread of the virus, which originated in Wuhan province. The United States and China signed phase one of a trade agreement in January, boosting stock markets and seemingly ending a trade war. Trump did not completely rule out working on phase two of the deal but made clear that it was not a top concern.

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones they use for company email because of security concerns. That’s according to reports and social-media posts by Amazon employees. They say employees were told they must delete the app by today to keep access to Amazon email. A top Trump administration official said this week that the government remains concerned about the national security threat the China-owned app poses to its millions of U.S. users.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s governor says the state will reimpose restrictions on bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread of the coronavirus after a spike in confirmed cases. Las Vegas and Reno are in the affected counties. The newest order begins tonight at midnight. It requires bars that do not serve food to close their doors. Restaurants will stop serving parties of six or more. It’s the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state began reopening in early June. The number of confirmed cases rose throughout the month, prompting the governor to announce a statewide mask mandate on June 24.