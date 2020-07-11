Wall Street week ends with rally…No free Slurpees for 7-11

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped off a shaky week with a rally. Friday’s biggest gains came from cruise ship operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 rose 33 points, a 1% gain, to close at 3,185. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 369 points, or 1.4%, to 26,075. The Nasdaq composite added 70 points, or 0.7%, hitting a new high of 10,617. In a signal of rising expectations for the economy, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose more than the rest of the market, up 1.7%.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened Saturday after a shutdown of nearly four months. New rules are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They include mandatory masks and social distancing. Visitors need reservations to enter a park, and they won’t be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together. All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March because of the pandemic. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen in four days. The reopenings come as Florida is seeing a big surge in COVID-19 cases.

DALLAS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens Saturday to celebrate 7-11. The Dallas-based chain has been giving away its slushy beverage on July 11 for nearly 20 years, but it scrapped the promotion this year to reduce the risk of people flocking to its stores and risking contracting the virus. Instead, it’s donating 1 million meals to the hunger relief group Feeding America. The roughly 33 million people who had 7-Eleven’s membership app installed on their smartphones as of July 1 are also eligible for a free medium Slurpee at any time this month.

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue Pharma’s creditors want a federal bankruptcy judge to order the company to request permission before making any more political contributions. The issue arose this week after a report that the OxyContin maker gave money to political organizations after declaring bankruptcy. Associations representing Democratic and Republican attorneys general have agreed to return their contributions. State attorneys general are trying to negotiate a nationwide settlement with Purdue over its role in the opioid crisis. Purdue also gave to associations representing Democratic and Republican governors. The company described the payments as proper and said they are a normal part of doing business.

DALLAS (AP) — Amazon says it mistakenly sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones. Amazon had told employees to delete the China-owned app from phones used for Amazon email, citing security risks. Hours after the email went out to employees Friday, Amazon told reporters it was sent in error. No other explanation was given. TikTok has been under scrutiny amid national-security and geopolitical concerns, and the U.S. military has prohibited its use on employee phones.