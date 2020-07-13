Stocks gain…Biggest-ever monthly deficit…WHO warning

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising as CEOs across the country prepare to tell their investors how much less money they made in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic pounded the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher in afternoon trading Monday, following up on similar gains across Europe and Asia. Treasury yields also climbed, though some hesitance still hung over markets as the price of gold ticked higher. Wall Street is expecting most CEOs to report dismal results for the spring, but stocks have rallied nevertheless as analysts also say the second quarter likely marked the bottom for earnings declines.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues. The Treasury Department reported Monday that the deficit hit $864 billion last month, an amount of red ink that surpasses most annual deficits in the nation’s history and is above the previous monthly deficit record of $738 billion in April. That amount was also tied to the trillions of dollars Congress has provided to cushion the impact of the widespread shutdowns that occurred in an effort to limit the spread of the viral pandemic.

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally and things won’t return to “the old normal” for some time. At a press briefing Monday, the WHO chief (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) said that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.” He said that while numerous countries, especially in Europe and Asia, have brought outbreaks under control, too many others are seeing virus trends move in the wrong direction. The WHO official also chastised political leaders for mixed messages.

UNDATED (AP) — JetBlue Airways will continue to block middle seats through Sept. 8, long enough to cover Labor Day weekend and extending a policy that was due to end July 31. JetBlue, Delta and Southwest say they are blocking some seats, while United and American do not. A management and statistics professor at MIT estimates that leaving middle seats empty on planes reduces passengers’ chance of coronavirus infection by about half, to one in 4,300. The paper has not been peer-reviewed.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says the Middle East’s energy producers are expected to earn $270 billion less in oil revenue compared to last year. That comes as the region’s economic heavyweight, Saudi Arabia, sinks deeper into recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The IMF said on Monday in its latest outlook that it expects an overall economic contraction of 7.3% in Mideast oil exporting countries this year due to hits from the coronavirus outbreak and oil market turmoil. Oil importing Mideast countries, which include Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, are expected to see average economic contraction of 1.1%, but inflation is expected to reach 10%.