Wall Street higher…Growing demand for Quest Diagnostics

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as traders start off a busy week for company earnings reports on a positive note. At 10:46 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 index was up 29 points, at 3,214. The Dow was up 303 points, to 26,378. And the Nasdaq was up 141 points, to 10,758.

UNDATED (AP) — Quest Diagnostics is seeing growing demand for its COVID-19 testing services, though at a cost. The company says that second-quarter testing volumes in its base business (excluding COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing) declined approximately 34% from a year ago, according to preliminary results. Quest received $65 million in the second quarter from the initial tranche of funds that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

UNDATED (AP) — PerkinElmer anticipates its second-quarter revenue will climb approximately 12%. The company says the increase was driven by better-than-expected demand for its full-suite of solutions aimed at helping support customers’ COVID-19 testing needs around the world. PerkinElmer experienced strong demand for its RT-PCR and serology tests, RNA extraction systems and kits, and automated liquid handling instrumentation. In total, COVID-19 related solutions contributed about $190 million of revenue in the second quarter.

UNDATED (AP) —The munchies are real in quarantine, with PepsiCo reporting its snack sales rose in the second quarter while beverage sales declined. Sales for the Frito Lay division climbed 7% in the period, while Quaker Foods revenue increased 23%. The North American beverage unit experienced a 7% decline in revenue.

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has rejected a request to strip the controversial Israeli spyware company NSO Group of its export license over the suspected use of the company’s technology in targeting journalists and dissidents worldwide. The case, brought by Amnesty International in January, called on the court to prevent NSO from selling its technology abroad, especially to repressive regimes. The Tel Aviv District Court ruled, in a decision made public today, that Amnesty’s attorneys did not provide sufficient evidence “to prove the claim that an attempt was made to track a human rights activist by trying to hack his cell phone” or that the hacking was done by NSO.