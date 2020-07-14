Global shares down…WH says ‘Find something new…’

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares fell today as skepticism set in about the recent upward momentum in global markets given rising confirmed coronavirus cases and rising investor jitters from the White House’s decision to reject nearly all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 slipped 1.8%, Germany’s DAX was down 1.5% and Britain’s FTSE 100 dipped 0.4%. Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.9% lower, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0,1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 1.1%. But U.S. shares look set for gains, with Dow and S&P futures higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new White House campaign begins today that encourages people who are unemployed or unhappy in their current jobs to “find something new.” In the campaign, everyday people share their stories. A companion website gives links to training and other resources. The Trump administration has long emphasized skills-based job and vocational training as an alternative to two- or four-year college degree programs, arguing that college isn’t for everyone and that many jobs don’t require a degree.

HONG KONG (AP) — Telecom gear maker Huawei Technologies says its revenue grew 13.1% in the first half of this year compared with a year earlier, even as it faced sanctions from the U.S and challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue rose to 454 billion yuan ($64.9 billion) in the first half of the year, compared with 401.3 billion yuan in the same period of 2019. The improvement came despite efforts by the U.S. government to restrict Huawei’s ability to procure technology and components from American suppliers. The U.S. says Huawei is a security risk. The company denies that.

LONDON (AP) — The British economy grew by far less than anticipated during May, dampening hopes that the recovery from what is set to be one of the country’s deepest recessions in centuries will be rapid. The Office for National Statistics says the economy grew by 1.8% in May from the previous month after some easing of the lockdown, such as encouraging those in construction or manufacturing to return to work. The crucial retail sector was also buoyed by record online sales. The increase recorded during May was far lower than the 5% anticipated in financial markets and means the economy remains 24.5% smaller than it was in February, before the full impact of the coronavirus.

HAYWARD, California (AP) — Starting this fall, the White Castle burger chain will test a robot arm that can cook french fries, corn dogs. The robot, dubbed Flippy, is made by Pasadena, California-based Miso Robotics. Robot food service was a trend even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Chowbotics, which makes a robot called Sally that makes salads, has been used by hospitals and universities to meet demand for fresh, customized options 24 hours a day. But Chowbotics and others say demand is booming as food service providers seek ways to limit interaction and keep workers and customers safe.