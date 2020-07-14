Markets gain…Best Buy face masks…Beer name opposed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market shook off a weak start and ended broadly higher after pinballing through another day of unsettled trading. The S&P rose 1.3% Tuesday. The Dow rose 2.1%, lifted by gains for UnitedHealth Group and Caterpillar, among others. The bumpy trading followed another turbulent day Monday, when stocks veered from an early gain to a loss after California brought back restrictions on its economy amid a jump in coronavirus counts. The Dow also erased an early loss to end the day at 26,642.59, up 556.79 points, or 2.1%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy will start to require customers to wear face coverings in stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don’t require them to do so. The policy will go into effect on Wednesday. The consumer electronics retailer joins a growing but still short list of retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains. Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings, starting Wednesday.

UNDATED (AP) — Orders and deliveries continue to sag for giant aircraft maker Boeing. The company reported Tuesday it sold one plane last month, a cargo jet bought by FedEx. Meanwhile, customers were canceling orders for 60 of the grounded 737 Max jets, and Boeing is dropping orders for 123 other planes from its backlog because it’s not sure the deals will go through. The coronavirus pandemic has cut deeply into air travel, and that means airlines aren’t interested in buying new planes. Boeing says its defense and services business will help it get through the pandemic.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The final month of coronavirus-mandated closures for New Jersey’s casinos and racetracks was predictably bad. Figures released show the nine casinos and two horse tracks that offer sports betting won $97.5 million in June, a decline of 65.6% from a year earlier. June was the last full month that New Jersey’s casinos were shut down due to the virus; most of them reopened in the first week of July except for the Borgata, which will reopen on July 26.

UNDATED (AP) — An interfaith coalition is pressing the world’s largest brewer to remove the name of a Hindu god from a popular beer that dates to the late 1800s — a dispute the beermaker insists is a case of mistaken identity. The group includes representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu and Jain religions. It is calling on Belgium-based brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to rename its Brahma line, a favorite in Brazil. The group says Lord Brahma, the god of creation in Hinduism, is a highly revered figure who should be worshiped in temples or home shrines, “not misused as a ‘toasting tool.’”