Stocks mostly lower…Consumer prices up .6%…Delta losses

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly falling in early trading on Wall Street as CEOs of the country’s biggest banks paint a mixed picture of how badly the coronavirus pandemic is ripping through their businesses. It follows up on Monday’s turbulent day where stocks veered from a healthy gain to a loss after California brought back restrictions on its economy amid a jump in coronavirus counts. Stocks overseas mostly fell, while Treasury yields dipped in another sign of pessimism about the economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices increased 0.6% in June, after three months of declines, with a big jump in gasoline prices accounting for over half of the gain. The Labor Department reports that the increase in its consumer price index followed declines of 0.4% in March, 0.8% in April and 0.1% in May as the hit to demand caused by the widespread shutdowns of the economy kept a lid on prices. The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%. However, even with that gain gasoline pump prices are 23.4% below where they were a year ago.

UNDATED (AP) — Delta Air Lines lost $5.7 billion in the second quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic crushed air travel. A hoped-for travel recovery that began slowly in mid-April has been smothered by a resurgence in US infections, especially in the South and West. Delta CEO Ed Bastian says growth in bookings has stalled. He says it was “growing at a pretty nice clip through June,” but so was the virus. Delta is the first U.S. airline to report financial results for the May-through-June quarter, and the numbers were ugly. The number of passengers tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s adjusted loss was worse than expected.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wells Fargo says it lost $2.4 billion in the second quarter, the first quarterly loss for the bank since the real estate crash of 2008. Wells said it set aside an additional $8.4 billion for loan loss provisions — the money set aside to cover potentially bad loans — more than double than last quarter’s $3.83 billion as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic ravaged almost every aspect of its business.

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is weighing heavily on the financial health of JPMorgan Chase. The nation’s largest financial company said Tuesday that it set aside billions of dollars in the second quarter to cover potential losses from all the businesses and consumers who are unable to pay their debts due to the slumping U.S. economy. The results offer a broad glimpse into how badly the pandemic is impacting the financial health of American consumers and businesses.