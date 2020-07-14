Unsettled trading…Fed governor warns..Britain backtracks

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is lurching through another day of unsettled trading Tuesday after CEOs of the country’s biggest banks painted a mixed picture of how badly the coronavirus pandemic is ripping through their businesses. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher, as of 1:18 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier being down 0.9% and then up 0.6%. It follows up on Monday’s turbulence, when stocks veered from an early gain to a loss after California brought back restrictions on its economy amid a jump in coronavirus counts. Stocks overseas mostly fell, while Treasury yields dipped in another sign of caution hanging over the market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is warning that the U.S. economy appears to be slowing after an initial burst of recovery and called for the Fed to take aggressive steps to spur growth. Brainard said that hiring and consumer spending bounced back more strongly than expected in May and June. But ongoing spikes in viral infections across most of the United States could lead reverse much of that progress.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has backtracked on plans to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei a limited role in the U.K.’s new high-speed mobile phone network in a decision with broad implications for relations between London and Beijing. Britain imposed the ban Tuesday after the U.S. threatened to sever an intelligence-sharing arrangement because of concerns Huawei equipment could allow the Chinese government to infiltrate U.K. networks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under pressure from rebels in his own Conservative Party who criticized China’s new Hong Kong security law and its treatment of ethnic Uighurs, as well as Huawei’s links to the Chinese government.

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Atlantic has raised $1.8 billion from private sources, including from founder Richard Branson. The company made the announcement as it tries to rebuild its battered finances following the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. The airline is due to resume flights on Monday after suspending passenger services because of the virus.

UNDATED (AP) — Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows. The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovines contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cows’ daily methane emissions by about 33%. Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion. Methane emissions from livestock comprised more than a quarter of the emissions from the agriculture sector. With an over-the-top social media campaign that teeters between vulgarity and science, Burger King is banking on the heightened awareness of climate change and its responsibility to limit its own role.