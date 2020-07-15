Stocks gain…Walmart requires masks…CBS and NAACP team up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising with hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine. Investors see a vaccine as the best way for the economy and human life to get back to normal, and researchers said late Tuesday that one developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna revved up people’s immune systems in early testing, as hoped. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in its first day of trading since the announcement, after being up as much as 1.3% during the morning. The vast majority of stocks across the market remained higher despite the loss of momentum in midday trading.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has become the latest major retailer to require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam’s Club stores. The nation’s largest retailer said the policy will go into effect on Monday to give the company time to inform stores and customers. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said that currently about 65% of its more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings. The retailer also said it will create the role of health ambassador at its Walmart stores and will station them near the entrance to remind customers without masks of its new requirement.

NEW YORK (AP) — Investment bank Goldman Sachs says it posted a massive 41% rise in revenues in the second quarter, helped by a blowout performance by the bank’s trading desks. The New York-based bank had second quarter revenues of $13.3 billion, which is up from $9.46 billion in the same period a year ago. That helped keep the bank’s second-quarter profits flat at $2.42 billion, making up for the money Goldman set aside more money to cover legal expenses and potentially bad loans caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON (AP) — More than 70 rich countries have signed up to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative intended to ensure that any effective shots are fairly distributed globally — but which may also allow them to buy more vaccines for their own stockpiles. In a statement, the vaccines alliance Gavi said that 75 countries have said they will join its new “Covax facility” along with 90 low-income countries, who hope to receive donated vaccines. The Associated Press reported this week that the plan may allow rich countries to reinforce their own coronavirus vaccine stocks while leaving fewer shots for more vulnerable populations.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS Television and the NAACP have reached an agreement to develop content that tells stories of the African American experience. The television studio and civil rights organization announced the multi-year agreement in a joint statement. The partnership will focus on creating and producing scripted, unscripted and documentary content for the studio’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. CBS will work with the NAACP to form a team to acquire, develop and produce programming to detail inclusive stories.