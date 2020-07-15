Stocks higher, Huawei travel ban, US Sanctions on pipelines

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine today. Investors see a vaccine as the best way for the economy and human life to get back to normal, and researchers said late Tuesday that one developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna revved up people’s immune systems in early testing, as hoped. The S&P rose 0.9% to pull within 4.7% of its all-time high set in February. The Dow climbed 227.51 points, or 0.9%, to 26,870.10, and the Nasdaq gained 61.91, or 0.6%, to 10,550.49.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is imposing travel bans on employees of the Chinese technology giant Huawei (WAH’-way) and other companies the U.S. determines are assisting authoritarian governments in cracking down on human rights. He also says the Trump administration is finalizing plans to crack down on the popular Chinese video streaming app TikTok, although he stopped short of saying it would be banned in the U.S. Pompeo made the announcements today, a day after the British government said it would ban Huawei from its 5G networks over concerns that sensitive data could be compromised by China.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hardening its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian natural gas pipelines by warning companies involved in the projects they’ll be subject to U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced today that the administration is ending grandfather clauses that had exempted firms previously involved in the pipelines’ construction from sanctions. The move will likely increase tensions in already fraught U.S.-European ties as well as anger Russia. It opens the door for U.S. economic and financial penalties to be imposed on any European or other foreign company for work on Nord Stream 2 and the second TurkStream line. The administration believes the pipelines will increase dependence on Russian energy.

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced he’s rolling back an influential environmental law from the Nixon-era that he says delays infrastructure projects. But the law is credited with ensuring decades of scrutiny of major projects and giving local communities a say. Trump made the announcement at a UPS facility in Atlanta. The changes deal with regulations for how and when authorities must conduct environmental reviews. The goal is to make it easier to build highways, pipelines, chemical plants and other projects.

MIAMI 9AP) — Arizona, Texas and Florida are together reporting about 25,000 new coronavirus cases as new restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the pandemic take hold in the United States and around the world. The face-covering requirements, lockdowns, health checks and quarantine lists underscore the reality that the number of infections is continuing to tick upward in parts of the world and make clear that a return to normalcy may be farther off than many local leaders had envisioned just weeks ago. Alabama will begin requiring face masks after the state reported a pandemic-high of 40 deaths in a single day.