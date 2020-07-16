Stocks drift lower…More mask mandates…Airline partners

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting lower after mixed reports on the economy highlighted its uncertain path, including one showing that layoffs continue at a stubbornly steady pace. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in afternoon trading, following up on declines across Europe and Asia, as a worldwide rally for markets fades. Travel-related stocks were leading the S&P 500 toward its first loss in three days as cruise-ship operators, airlines and hotels gave up chunks of their big gains from a day earlier. Drops for Microsoft and other tech titans also weighed particularly heavily because they’re the largest stocks in the index.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target and CVS Health have joined the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. Target’s policy will go into effect Aug. 1., while CVS’s rule will start Monday. More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them. The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says the United States has become overly reliant on Chinese goods and services. Examples include face masks, medical gowns and other protective equipment designed to curb the spread of coronavirus. He’s also accusing hackers linked to the Chinese government of targeting American universities and companies to steal research related to vaccine development.

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue are striking a new partnership designed to help them both in New York and Boston. Under the deal, they will sell seats on some of each other’s flights in the Northeast. American says the deal will allow new international flights from JFK Airport and help it compete in New York against Delta and United. Labor groups at American questioned the timing of the deal, which is being announced one day after American said it will send furlough warnings to 25,000 employees.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. The stagnant economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is keeping inflation tamped down despite pent-up homebuying demand. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan fell this week to 2.98% from 3.03% last week. These are the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The rate averaged 3.81% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.48% from 2.51%, from last week.