Stocks lower, CC spending stalls, Netflix numbers up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted to a lower close today after mixed reports including one showing that layoffs continue at a stubbornly steady pace. The S&P lost 0.3%, following up on declines across Europe and Asia, as a worldwide rally faded. Travel-related stocks gave up chunks of their big gains from a day earlier. Stocks in China fell particularly sharply after a report showed shoppers there are slow to spend even though its economy returned to growth. The Dow lost 135.39 points, or 0.5%, to 26,734.71. The Nasdaq 76.66, or 0.7%, to 10,473.83.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rising coronavirus infections across dozens of states are threatening the U.S. economic recovery. The virus is forcing businesses and consumers to freeze spending and keeping the unemployment rate stubbornly high. The government reported Thursday that retail sales rose a sharp 7.5% in June, but the positive trend was undercut by more recent data showing that credit card spending has stalled. A separate report showed that more than a million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week — a sign that companies continue to cut jobs as the virus slashes through the heavily populated Sunbelt.

NEW YORK (AP) – Netflix added a flood of new subscribers amid the coronavirus pandemic and named the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, as co-CEO. The company picked up 10.1 million worldwide subscribers during the April-June period, more than triple what it usually adds in that period. The increase in Netflix’s second-quarter earnings eclipsed the gain of 8.3 million subscribers projected by analysts polled by FactSet. Netflix ended June with 193 million worldwide subscribers, including 70 million in the U.S. and Canada, its largest geographic market.

MDRID (AP) — Beaches, pubs and clubs are again emerging as front lines in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. With summer vacation season kicking into high gear for millions of lockdown-weary Europeans, scenes of tipsy tourists in Spain and reports of visitors flouting quarantine measures in Ireland are raising fears of a resurgence of cases in countries that battled for months to flatten their infection rates. Meanwhile, in the United States, Florida has reached another ominous record with 156 virus deaths reported today as the state continues to experience a swift rise in cases. The state Department of Health reported 13,965 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to nearly 316,000.

HONG KONG (AP) — Experts say a breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public. The ruse discovered Wednesday included bogus tweets from Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires. Hackers used social engineering to target some of Twitter’s employees and then gained access to the high-profile accounts, sending out tweets in an apparent Bitcoin scam. The FBI is now investigating the massive hack.