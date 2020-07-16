Stocks retreat…Jobless applications high…Sales climb

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is retreating in early trading following a mixed set of reports on the economy, including one showing that layoffs continue across the country at a stubbornly steady pace. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower after the first half hour of trading, following markets worldwide downward. Stocks in China dropped particularly sharply after a report showed shoppers there are slow to spend even though its economy returned to growth.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week. The historically high level indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies. The elevated level of applications for jobless aid is occurring as new confirmed cases of coronavirus are spiking across much of the Sunbelt, threatening to weaken the economic recovery.

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. retail sales climbed a solid 7.5% in June. It’s a sign that the economy was healing right before infections from the coronavirus spiked again and dragged down hopes for a steady recovery. The Census Bureau reports that retail sales are 1.1% higher than their levels from a year ago, after a brutal plunge in March and April was offset by a decent rebound in May and June. Spending at restaurants and bars jumped 20% last month, but it’s still down 26% from last year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumer banking giant Bank of America saw its profits drop by more than half in the second quarter. The report comes as the bank sets aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans caused by the pandemic.The results from BofA are the latest dire sign that Americans and businesses are struggling to keep up with their debts, with many parts of the country’s economy shut down.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson beat Wall Street’s second-quarter expectations and bumped up its 2020 forecast even though COVID-19 contributed to a 40% drop in U.S. medical device sales. Growing U.S. pharmaceutical sales helped the world’s biggest health products maker counter the impact from the pandemic, which prompted patients to delay surgeries that use the company’s medical devices. Overall, J&J’s net income fell 35% in the second quarter to $3.63 billion, while total revenue dropped 11%.