Stocks mixed…Extra benefit for unemployed nears end

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed at midday on Wall Street in relatively quiet trading. The Dow Jones industrial average is down slightly, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are edging higher. The muted trading follows reports that showed a weakening in U.S. consumer sentiment but a strengthening in home building activity. Stocks making gains include BlackRock and other several other companies that reported better-than-expected earnings. Netflix slumped to the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after its forecast for subscriber growth fell short of analysts’ expectations.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major source of income for roughly 30 million unemployed people is set to end, threatening their ability to meet rent and pay bills and potentially undercutting the fragile economic recovery. In March, Congress approved an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits; that additional payment expires next week unless it gets renewed. The unemployment insurance program has emerged as a crucial source of support at a time when the jobless rate is at Depression-era levels. In May, unemployment benefits made up 6% of all U.S. income, ahead of even Social Security, and up dramatically from February, when it amounted to just 0.1% of national income.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke (bur-NANG’-kee) and Janet Yellen are urging Congress to do more to help the economy deal with the devastating coronavirus pandemic. They’re calling for extending increased unemployment benefits and providing assistance to hard-hit states and local governments. Many Republicans oppose such steps. The two former Fed leaders made their first appearances before a congressional panel since leaving the central bank. They praised what the Fed and Congress have done but said both should do more. Congress has already provided more than $3 trillion in support and is scheduled to begin negotiations next week on more.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha plans to replace its longtime corporate logo, which for 70 years has featured a depiction of a Native American chief. The Omaha, Nebraska-based insurance company says it is in the process of creating a new logo. The move comes as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

BERLIN (AP) — A U.N.-backed report claims making air conditioners and fridges more energy efficient and using more climate-friendly refrigerants can significantly slow global warming. The authors say greater efficiency and the replacement of harmful refrigerants could prevent the equivalent of four to eight years of current global greenhouse gas emissions over the next four decades. Demand for cooling appliances is predicted to almost quadruple by 2050 as the planet heats up and more people need air conditioners. But cheap devices often consume a lot of electricity that’s generated from coal or gas-fired power plants, which in turn fuel global warming. A further benefit from more efficient air conditioners: trillions of dollars in electricity cost savings by mid-century.