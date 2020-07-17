Wobbly market…Call for relief package…New corporate logo

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ended another wobbly day broadly higher, giving the S&P its third straight weekly gain. The benchmark rose 0.3% after flipping between small gains and losses earlier. The Dow fell slightly and the Nasdaq rose. Trading was muted across markets, with stocks overseas, oil and gold making relatively modest moves. Slightly more stocks rose in the S&P than fell, including BlackRock and other several other companies that reported better-than-expected earnings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major source of income for roughly 30 million unemployed people is set to end, threatening their ability to meet rent and pay bills and potentially undercutting the fragile economic recovery. In March, Congress approved an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits; that additional payment expires next week unless it gets renewed. The unemployment insurance program has emerged as a crucial source of support at a time when the jobless rate is at Depression-era levels. In May, unemployment benefits made up 6% of all U.S. income, ahead of even Social Security, and up dramatically from February, when it amounted to just 0.1% of national income.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to quickly enact a new pandemic relief package targeting hardest-hit swaths of the economy, as lawmakers race to stand up federal aid in the face of the latest spike in coronavirus cases across much of the Sun Belt and persistent severe unemployment. Deadlines loom as the $600 weekly federal benefits now received by tens of millions of unemployed workers are set to expire July 31.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan wants Enbridge to promise it will cover costs from a potential oil spill in the channel that links two of the Great Lakes. The state made the request Friday in a letter to the Canadian company. An Enbridge subsidiary pledged in 2018 to set aside about $1.8 billion to deal with a worst-case spill from its Line 5 pipes in the Straits of Mackinac. But the state says the subsidiary doesn’t have enough money to fulfill that promise, and it’s not clear that the parent company is bound by the pledge.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief. The move comes as corporations and sports teams face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice. The company is in the process of creating a new logo. It is also committing an additional $1 million to the $2 million it donates annually to community-based initiatives to address racial equality and social justice.