Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ended another wobbly day broadly higher, giving the S&P 500 its third straight weekly gain. The benchmark index rose 0.3% Friday after flipping between small gains and losses earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly and the Nasdaq rose. Trading was muted across markets, with stocks overseas, oil and gold making relatively modest moves. Friday’s meandering trading came after reports showed a strengthening in U.S. home building activity but also a weakening in consumer sentiment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Congress approved the eye-popping $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in March, it was the biggest rescue of its kind in U.S. history. Now, with the pandemic worsening, it’s clear that package was only the start, and Congress returns to work Monday to try to draft another one. The current round of aid is running out. Extra employment benefits expire and so does a federal eviction freeze. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is poised to roll out his $1 trillion-plus proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi already has pushed through a more sweeping $3 trillion effort. Big spending that Congress hoped to avoid now seems inevitable.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are hunting for compromises as a summit to reach a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund enters its second day. Tensions are running high, and a full day and night of discussions by the 27 leaders on Friday only added to the irritations over how the huge sums should be spent and what strings should be attached. Austria’s chancellor said that by Saturday afternoon there was still no deal in sight. The EU executive has proposed a 750-billion euro fund to be sent as loans and grants to the most needy countries.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say surveillance video shows a personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies found at the crime scene. Twenty-one-year-old Tyrese Haspil was arraigned just after midnight Saturday on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Fahim Saleh. Saleh’s beheaded, armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin. He was ordered held without bail. Haspil handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Africa.

LONDON (AP) — The founder of the Time Out city guide publishing brand has died. Tony Elliott was 73. Time Out Group’s chief executive Julio Bruno said Elliott had been suffering from lung cancer and died on Thursday. Elliott founded Time Out as an entertainment and listings magazine for London during a university summer vacation in 1968. It went weekly in 1971 and became essential reading for fans of food, music, theater, movies and art. Time Out New York was launched in 1995, followed by similar publications in cities around the world and a series of travel guides. Time Out says its content, now largely online, covers 328 cities in 58 countries.