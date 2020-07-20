Market gains…Marriott requires masks…Caesars buyout

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Big technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the market’s gains after a three-week winning streak. Gains by technology and communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending outweighed losses elsewhere in the market. Amazon jumped almost 8%. Noble Energy climbed after the company agreed to be acquired by Chevron for $5 billion. The Dow added 8.92 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,680.87. The S&P gained 27.11 points to 3,251.84.

ATLANTA (AP) — New York’s Democratic governor has flown to Georgia, pledging to help the city of Savannah fight COVID-19, in a barely concealed rebuke to Georgia’s Republican leadership as virus cases continued to rise in the southern state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declined to directly criticize Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but warmly praised Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a native New Yorker who has been a scorching critic of Kemp in recent days. Cuomo said New York has to be interested in what’s happening in other parts of the country because infected people from other states are likely to spread virus cases in New York.

UNDATED (AP) — Marriott hotels will require guests to wear masks in lobbies and other public spaces starting July 27. The Bethesda, Maryland-based hotel giant has required employees to wear masks for several months. But in a video message released Monday, CEO Arne Sorenson said the mandate is being extended to guests. Sorenson said health experts have made it clear that face coverings are one of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A coalition of states is renewing its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the sales was dismissed by a federal judge. Democratic attorneys general from California, New York, New Mexico and Washington on Monday sued the administration over its coal program. They allege the administration acted illegally when it resumed coal sales that had been halted under Obama due to climate change and other concerns.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada company has completed a $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and will take the iconic company’s name going forward as the largest casino owner in the world. Eldorado Resorts said Monday it now owns more than 55 casino properties in 16 U.S. states. The buyout also affects Caesars properties in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Canada, Dubai and a golf course in Macau.