Mixed start…UK coronavirus vaccine…Black strike day

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street today as a three-week rally loses steam. At 10:33 am Eastern Time, the S&P 500 is up 9 points to 3,234 as gains in technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending outweigh losses in industrial, financial and other sectors. The Dow is down 61 points, to 26,611. And the Nasdaq was up 119 points to 10,621.

LONDON (AP) — Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early trials are designed to evaluate safety and see what kind of immune response was provoked, but can’t tell if the vaccine truly protects. In research published today, scientists say they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people who got the shot.

NEW YORK (AP) — Labor unions and social and racial justice organizations across the U.S. are walking off the job today to call attention to systemic racism and economic inequality organizers say have only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say participants plan to either picket during a lunch break or observe moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron will take over Noble Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the energy sector. Chevron, based in San Ramon, California, has been shopping for assets since last year and with crude prices down more than 30% this year, it jumped today. Based on Chevron’s closing price on Friday, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share. The total enterprise value of the deal, including debt, is $13 billion. Noble is based in Houston, Texas.

HONG KONG (AP) —Ant Group, the online payments arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, has announced plans for an initial public stock offering that could become the world’s biggest since the coronavirus pandemic began. Ant was valued at $150 billion after a 2018 private fundraising round. It gave no indication how much money it hopes to raise in the joint offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai. But the offering will test investor willingness to look beyond the pandemic and worsening global economy. Ant Group has invested heavily in payments providers in regions including Southeast Asia and Europe as it looks to offer financial services to more users around the world. With its partners, Ant Group serves over 1 billion users globally.