Stocks mostly higher…Workers rally…Size mattered

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mostly higher in choppy trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is up 0.4% after being down 0.3% in the early going. Gains in the technology sector and companies that rely on consumer spending outweighed losses among industrial stocks, household goods makers and elsewhere in the market. Noble Energy climbed after the company agreed to be acquired by Chevron for $5 billion. Investors are looking ahead to a busy week of earnings reports from major U.S. companies including IBM, Coca-Cola and Microsoft. European markets were broadly higher and Asian markets ended mixed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of workers have been rallying in U.S. cities to protest systemic racism and economic inequality. The efforts are part of a nationwide strike that organizers hoped would involve tens of thousands of people walking off the job. Visible shows of support for the effort on Monday largely came in the form of smaller protests held in cities around the country. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was arranged by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ever since the U.S. government launched its emergency lending program for small businesses on April 3, there have been complaints that bigger companies had their loans approved and disbursed more quickly. There is now evidence to back up those complaints. An Associated Press analysis of Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program shows that nearly a third of the loans approved in the program’s first week ranged from $150,000 to $10 million, the maximum allowed. In a second round of funding that began April 27, such loans made up just 7.4% of the total.

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are heading back to clothing stores with a new size as they either turned to stress-eating or stepped up the exercise out of boredom during pandemic lockdowns. Brands from Levi Strauss & Co. to high end lingerie label Cosabella are taking note. So are body measuring technology companies, which report that shoppers are changing their measurements in their online profiles. The trend could be good for clothing companies since new sizes mean that customers’ wardrobes need to be updated. But they also face some pain with an increase in costly returns as shoppers try to figure out their new sizes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are cracking down on a brand of fruity disposable e-cigarettes that is popular with teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration says the company never had permission to sell them in the U.S. In a warning letter, the agency tells the California company to remove Puff Bar e-cigarettes from the market within 15 business days, including flavors like mango, pink lemonade and strawberry. The warning comes months after anti-vaping advocates warned that disposable vapes were a glaring loophole in the agency’s ban on most e-cigarette flavors.