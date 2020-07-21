Markets gain…Water rules lawsuit…Ohio House scandal

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday despite a late stumble that nearly wiped out the market’s gains for the day. The S&P added 0.2%, after having been up as much as 0.8% earlier. Banks and energy companies led the way higher, outweighing losses in technology stocks, which pulled the Nasdaq index lower. The Dow rose 159.53 points, or 0.6%, to 26,840.40.

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 states plus the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration over new water rules. They’re alleging the new federal rules undermine their ability to protect rivers, lakes and streams within their borders. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says that a new final rule issued last week by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alters a practice dating back more than 30 years. They say the new rule restricts state governments’ authority to review, block or put conditions on federally permitted water projects.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it. On Tuesday, the labels appeared on posts by President Donald Trump and by Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, among others. The labels simply read “get official voting info” and direct people information from authoritative voting information sources.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates have been arrested in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants. FBI agents also raided Speaker Larry Householder’s farm. A federal prosecutor says the ploy was probably the largest bribery scheme ever perpetrated against the state of Ohio. Ohio’s governor is calling on Householder to resign immediately.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A California company and its CEO are facing conspiracy, money laundering and other federal charges for allegedly attempting to illegally export chemicals to a Chinese company with military ties. U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman said Monday that Tao Jiang, president and CEO of Broad Tech System Inc., was involved in a scheme to ship chemicals used in microchip manufacturing from Rhode Island to a company in China in violation of federal law.