Stocks gain…Airline bosses want testing…Chinese hackers

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Banks and energy companies are leading stocks to broad gains on Wall Street, as the market extends its recent run of gains. The S&P 500 was up 0.6%, building on its gain from a day earlier. Investors were encouraged to see European leaders come together to agree on a budget and coronavirus relief fund worth more than $2 trillion. Traders sent the stocks of Coca-Cola and Philip Morris International higher after the companies reported earnings in the latest quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts. The price of oil was up more than 2%, an encouraging sign that markets hope economies will continue to recover.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The bosses of major airlines are urging the U.S. and the European Union to reopen transatlantic air travel. And they say that the way to do that is with a new testing program for COVID-19. The CEOs of United, American, IAG and Germany’s Lufthansa say it’s an urgent matter to get a vital business pathway running again. In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, the executives say transatlantic flights are crucial to the recovery and to their businesses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing coronavirus vaccines and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies worldwide. The indictment says the hackers in recent months researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of Massachusetts and Maryland companies known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments. The case was filed this month in federal court in Washington state and was unsealed Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. safety officials are moving closer to letting Boeing’s grounded 737 Max fly again. The Federal Aviation Administration says it will soon issue a proposed safety directive for the plane. That’s not the same thing as ungrounding the Max, however. The FAA gave no indication when it might lift the March 2019 order that grounded the plane. The FAA says it will give the public 45 days to comment on Boeing’s proposed changes to the plane and pilot-training procedures. In all, 346 people died in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus. The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday. Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead.