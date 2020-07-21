Stocks rise…EU moves toward cooperation…Zeitlin resigns

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street after investors were encouraged to see European leaders come together to agree on a budget and coronavirus relief fund worth more than $2 trillion. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% in the early going, building on its gain from a day earlier. European markets were also higher. Traders sent the stocks of Coca-Cola and Philip Morris International higher after the companies reported earnings in the latest quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts. The price of oil was also up 3%, an encouraging sign that markets hope economies will continue to recover.

UNDATED (AP) — Coca-Cola’s revenue plunged 28% in the second quarter, but the company says sales began to improve last month as lockdowns eased globally. Half of Coke’s sales come from stadiums, movie theaters and other places where people gather in large numbers, venues that have blinked out in the pandemic. April case volumes fell 25% worldwide, but by June, that decline narrowed to 10%. Coke reported a profit of $1.8 billion for the April-June period, down 32% from the same period a year ago.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union has taken a big step toward deeper economic cooperation as leaders try to rescue the economy from the coronavirus. They’ve signed off on a package worth $855 billion that includes outright grants to countries hardest hit by the virus. The spending will start kicking in next year to support a hoped for rebound in the economy. The recovery fund will be paid for with shared borrowing on bond markets. That is a major shift setting a precedent that the 27 member countries can share financial burdens and risks.

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands says Jide Zeitlin, its chairman and CEO, has resigned from the company and board for personal reasons, effective immediately. Zeitlin, who had been chairman since November 2014 of Tapestry Inc., took over as CEO in September 2019 after the New York-based company ousted its then-CEO Victor Luis. Zeitlin was among only four Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Joanne Crevoiserat, chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO of Tapestry while the company searches for a successor.

NEW YORK (AP) — Professional networking company LinkedIn is laying off nearly 1,000 employees, or approximately 6% of its global workforce, as a slowdown in hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic pressures its business. In a note to employees, CEO Ryan Roslansky said that the positions that will be eliminated are in its global sales and hiring offices. Roslansky said these are the only layoffs LinkedIn is planning.