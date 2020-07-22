Stocks edge higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as tensions between the U.S. and China flare up again. The U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, saying it was necessary to protect American intellectual property, and China said it would retaliate. United Airlines sank after reporting that its revenue plunged 87% as the coronavirus throttled air travel. Pfizer (FY’-zur) rose after the U.S. government signed a contract with the company to deliver the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it’s developing by December.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (AY’-zahr) says the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. He says the U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced separately that the agreement is with HHS and the Defense Department for a vaccine candidate the companies are developing. It’s part of President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously. The program aims to deliver 300 million doses of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Americans stepped up their home purchases in June by a robust 20.7% after the pandemic had caused sales to crater in the prior three months. The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million. Despite the sharp gain, purchases are still down 11.3% from a year ago, when homes sold at an annual pace of 5.32 million, and sales remain roughly 20% below their pre-pandemic levels.

UNDATED (AP) — New Yorkers anxious after weathering the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are fueling a boom in home sales and rentals around the picturesque towns and wooded hills to the north. Real estate brokers and agents describe a red-hot market recently with many house hunters able to work from home. New York City is in no danger of hollowing out any time soon, though. With new homes in the region running from under $200,000 to more than $1 million, they are an escape hatch many cannot afford. But the spike in sales and long-term rentals shows how New Yorkers who endured the worst of the pandemic see the city as less hospitable.

UNDATED (AP) — Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint in the European Union against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behavior. Slack says Microsoft illegally bundles the Microsoft Teams messaging product, which is similar to Slack, into Office 365, its package of email and other widely used business software. Slack says Microsoft forces companies to install it for millions and blocks its removal. Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.