Stocks higher, Tesla 2Q profit, Microsoft beats estimates

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street today but only after a choppy day of trading that pulled indexes temporarily into the red. The S&P rose 18.72 points or 0.6% to 3,276.02. The index is now within 3.3% of the all-time high it set in February. Pfizer rose after the government ordered the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the company is developing. The Dow rose 165.44 points, or 0.6%, to 27,005.84. The Nasdaq recovered from an early dip to add 25.76 points, or 0.2%, to 10,706.13.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its U.S. assembly plant to post a $104 million net profit for the second quarter. It was the company’s fourth-straight positive quarter, qualifying it to be included in the S&P 500 index of corporate titans. Excluding one-time items such as stock-based compensation, Tesla made $2.18 per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of a break-even quarter, according to FactSet. Revenue was down 4.9% from a year ago to $6.04 billion for the quarter. That still beat estimates of $5.15 billion.

REDMOND, Washington (AP) — Microsoft says the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for its flagship cloud computing and workplace productivity products as it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. Microsoft reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $11.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.34 a share. It posted revenue of $38 billion in the April-June period, up 13% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $36.5 billion, according to FactSet. Other parts of the business, such as LinkedIn, were hurt by a weak job market and less money spent on advertising.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite disarray in the Republican ranks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead on the next COVID-19 aid package. He’s preparing to present a GOP draft soon. Democrats say Republicans must quit delaying and act. A $600 unemployment benefit boost and housing assistance expires Friday. The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Republicans are divided over big spending, forcing McConnell and the White House to rely on Democrats to pass any relief. McConnell’s blueprint is expected to include a new round of direct payments to earners below a certain income level, similar to the $1,200 checks sent in the spring.

LONDON (AP) — Procter & Gamble will use its Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship to campaign for racial equality after extending its backing of the games through 2028. The brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of police in May has reinforced to corporations like P&G the need to use their platforms for more than just selling products to consumers. The world’s largest advertiser has been sponsoring the Olympics since the 2010 Vancouver Games. The Tokyo Olympics are a year away after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. P&G chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said the company wants to be a “force for good.”