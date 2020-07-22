Stocks mixed…Senate works on latest relief bill

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors size up a variety of company earnings reports. Homebuilders marched broadly higher after the National Association of Realtors said sales of previously occupied U.S. homes climbed last month by a robust 20.7%. The gain is an encouraging sign for the housing market after the pandemic caused sales to plummet in the prior three months. Pfizer (FY’-zur) rose after the U.S. government signed a contract with the company to deliver the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it’s developing by December.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite disarray in the Republican ranks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead on the next COVID-19 aid package. He’s preparing to present a GOP draft soon. But the White House is resisting Democratic demands for more virus testing, funding for the states and eviction protections. Democrats say Republicans must quit delaying and act. A $600 unemployment benefit boost and housing assistance expires Friday. The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Republicans are divided over big spending, forcing McConnell and the White House to rely on Democrats to pass any relief.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Newly released records show that the first confirmed coronavirus outbreak at an Iowa meatpacking plant was far more severe than previously known, with more than twice as many workers becoming infected than the state Department of Public Health told the public. The department announced at a May 5 news conference that 221 employees at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction had tested positive for COVID-19. But days earlier, Tyson officials told Iowa workplace safety regulators during an inspection that 522 plant employees had been infected to their knowledge, according to documents obtained through the open records law.

UNDATED (AP) — Passengers wishing to board a United Airlines flight will have to wear face masks at ticket counters and in its airport lounges or risk a flight ban from the carrier. United and all other major U.S. carriers require passengers to wear masks during flights. United said Wednesday that it is broadening mask requirements for passengers even before they board the plane. As on planes, children under 2 are not required to be masked, nor are passengers who have a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic members of the Ohio House are pushing to repeal a nuclear bailout law as a scandal unfolds over the law’s passage. The announcement comes a day after the Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates were arrested in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to the taxpayer-funded bailout. The 2019 law added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo. Larry Householder was one of the driving forces behind the nuclear plants’ financial rescue.