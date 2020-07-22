World shares mostly lower…$1 trillion COVID-19 pkg?

Biz/Tech

MITO, Japan (AP) — World shares are mostly lower today on renewed worries over surging coronavirus caseloads in many countries. In early trading, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.5% and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.8%. Britain’s FTSE 100 skidded 0.8%. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 2%, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.6% lower. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2%. U.S. futures are little changed, with S&P futures down 0.2% and Dow futures 0.1% lower.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion. At stake are funds to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to Americans as the virus crisis worsens. White House negotiators fanned out across Capitol Hill on Tuesday to launch talks with Republicans and Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is promising a new round of direct payments to Americans.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Some of the world’s largest government donors of humanitarian aid are buckling under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their funding commitments, for the virus and otherwise, have dropped by a third from the same period last year. The analysis obtained in advance by The Associated Press is a rare real-time look at the notoriously difficult to track world of aid. At a time when billions of people are struggling with the virus and ensuing economic collapse on top of long-running crises, more aid is needed, not less. But donor governments are struggling, too. The lack of aid has been called “devastating.”

HONG KONG (AP) — Twitter says it will crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among supporters of President Donald Trump. It will ban accounts associated with QAnon content and block sharing of associated URLs. Twitter also will stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon. The company says it’s taking action against online behavior that could lead to offline harm.

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Owners of a Maine brewery say they’re shutting down for the day today after feeling misled about an event in support of President Donald Trump. Stars and Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport was listed in an advisory as a planned Wednesday stop for the Women for Trump tour. But the brewery’s owners say in a Facebook post that the gathering was an “unauthorized political event” and that the company does not endorse any political party or view.