Stocks fall, GOP rescue package delayed, Jobless claims up

NEW YORK (AP) — Slumping stocks across most of Wall Street sent the S&P to its worst loss in nearly four weeks today, undercut by a report showing layoffs are picking up across the country along with coronavirus counts. Technology stocks had the sharpest drop which helped drag the S&P down 40.36 points, or 1.2%, to 3,235.66 for its first loss in five days. The Dow lost 353.51 points, or 1.3%, to 26,652.33. The Nasdaq composite fell 244.71, or 2.3%, to 10,461.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The virus pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing. The increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire. All told, the Labor Department said today that the total number of people receiving jobless benefits fell 1.1 million to 16.2 million.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump reluctantly dropped his bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes today as Republicans stumbled in their efforts to unite around a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package. That package is supposed to represent an opening bid in talks with top Democrats who want far more. The delays came as the administration scrambles to avert the cutoff next week of a $600 per-week bonus unemployment benefit. GOP leaders had hoped to roll out their proposal with fanfare today, but now that won’t come until next week.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood has now gone more than four months without a major theatrical release. While some films have found new streaming homes, the biggest upcoming ones — “Tenet,” “Mulan,” “A Quiet Place Part II” — remain idled like jumbo jets on the tarmac. The leading chains are still shuttered. Recent coronavirus spikes have forced release dates to shuffle and chains to postpone reopening to August. Now, movie houses are saying that despite far from ideal circumstances, it’s time for new movies. Four months of near zero revenue has brought the $50 billion annual business to its knees.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has reversed course and called for a nuclear bailout energy law to be repealed in the wake of the state’s $60 million bribery scandal. The Republican DeWine said he continues to support the policy in the bill, including preserving Ohio’s two nuclear power plants as part of power generation in the state. But DeWine says the process that created the law “stinks” and is unacceptable. DeWine called on lawmakers to revisit the energy debate in a process the public can have confidence in. Federal prosecutors allege that Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others accepted bribes to shepherd the energy bill into law.