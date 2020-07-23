Stocks stall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are stalling in early trading on Wall Street following a discouraging report showing that layoffs are picking up across the country with coronavirus counts. On the positive side, several companies reported better-than-expected profits, and investors are hoping Congress can agree on more aid for out-of-work Americans just as an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits is set to expire. Other stock indexes around the world were mixed. Gold prices rose again.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing. The increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. All told, the Labor Department says the total number of people receiving jobless benefits fell 1.1 million to 16.2 million.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package. The tax cut had been opposed by top Senate GOP allies. The legislation that is set to be released this morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis. McConnell’s package is an opening GOP bid in talks with top Capitol Hill Democrats in a negotiation that could be rockier than talks in March that produced a $2 trillion rescue package. GOP senators and President Donald Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it’s not enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans.

DALLAS (AP) — Major airlines are reporting huge second-quarter losses and warning that the recovery in air travel seen in April has stalled as coronavirus cases surge in the United States. American Airlines posted a loss of more than $2 billion, and Southwest Airlines lost $915 million. That pushed the combined loss of the nation’s four biggest airlines to more than $10 billion in just three months. Between them, American and Southwest carried 15.4 million passengers from April through June. A year earlier, more than 98 million people jammed on to their planes.

LONDON (AP) — The global pandemic is forcing a pullback by advertisers on Twitter, but it’s also led to an unprecedented surge of users. The company is reporting that average daily user growth spiked 34% in the second quarter. That’s the largest jump in users ever recorded by the company. But the company took a huge tax hit to earnings, posting a net loss of $1.2 billion. Revenue fell by about a fifth to $683 million. CEO Jack Dorsey said in an earnings call that he felt terrible about a high-profile hacking incident last week.