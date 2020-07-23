Wall Street stumbles after rise in layoffs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street after a report showed layoffs rose across the country last week for the first time since March. The major U.S. indexes are down, including the S&P 500, which has risen for four straight days. Technology stocks have had the sharpest losses after a better-than-expected profit report from Microsoft wasn’t enough to satisfy investors expecting even more.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week for the first time since June 25, after weeks of hitting record lows. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the key 30-year home loan increased to 3.01% from 2.98% last week, which was the first time in 50 years that it slipped below 3%. The rate averaged 3.75% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.54% from to 2.48% last week.

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it won’t allow health waivers to its face-mask rule. Only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement to cover their mouth and nose during flights. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines says it will expand its coronavirus testing of employees to include at-home tests. Air travel has collapsed because of the virus pandemic, and airlines are trying to convince passengers and their own employees about safety. All airlines require passengers to wear masks during flights, and most extend the rule to airports too. But some people have complained about violators refusing to keep their mask on.

NEW YORK (AP) — The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Ascena Retail Group operates nearly 3,000 stores, mostly at malls. As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a “significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores. The company says it has reached an agreement with its creditors to reduce its debt by $1 billion. It received $150 million in new financing to continue operating during its reorganization. Ascena joins a growing list of mostly clothing retailers that have filed for Chapter 11 in recent weeks, including Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, J.Crew and Stage Stores.

UNDATED (AP) — AT&T says the coronavirus has sapped $2.8 billion from its revenue due to the lack of live sports and movie delays. Its satellite TV business, DirecTV, continued to bleed customers, while the wireless division, AT&T’s biggest, was relatively steady. The new streaming service HBO Max added 3 million new customers and got 4 million HBO customers to activate the new app. Overall during the April-June quarter, revenue fell 9%, while net income dropped 65% in the first quarter. AT&T’s CEO says economic challenges related to the pandemic will continue.