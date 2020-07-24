Stocks fall as tech sector slides for 2nd day

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street after tensions ramped up between the U.S. and China. Technology stocks are sliding for a second day, led by Intel. The chipmaker sank after it delayed the release of its new 7 nanometer chip. Gold briefly topped $1,900 per ounce, close to its record high. Treasury yields were holding relatively steady, but they remain close to their lowest levels since April.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Enhanced federal aid that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans is set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states. Early in the pandemic, with the economy cratering, the federal government added $600 to weekly unemployment checks. That increase ends this week, and with Congress still haggling over next steps, most states will not be able to offer nearly as much while they wrestle with diminishing unemployment trust funds.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is telling airlines to inspect and if necessary fix engines on popular Boeing 737 jets after four reports of engines shutting down during flights. The order affects about 2,000 twin-engine passenger jets in the United States. The FAA says operators must inspect any 737 that has been parked for at least seven days because of reports that engine valves can become stuck in the open position. Passenger jets have two or more engines, and multiple engine failures are rare. But it has happened, including the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson.”

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says it has reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted of billions of dollars in a massive scandal. Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors had alleged that the bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs provided one of the means for associates of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development. Najib is on trial on multiple corruption charges linked to the scandal after his election ouster in May 2018. Goldman and two of its former executives were charged that year with breaches of securities laws. Another 17 former and current Goldman executives were charged last year over alleged roles in the fraud.

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities on the Indonesian resort island of Bali say they have arrested an American fugitive accused of investment fraud in the United States involving hundreds of thousands of dollars. Bali’s police chief says the suspect, Marcus Beam of Illinois, had been making and selling sex videos in Bali to support his living expenses there. He says Beam apparently escaped from the U.S. by using a passport with a different name and entered Bali in January. He was arrested with his American girlfriend at a villa based on a notice from Interpol. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says Beam is accused of misappropriating about $500,000 from investors that was supposed to be placed in investment funds.