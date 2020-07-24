Stocks struggle

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is struggling again in early trading as big technology stocks continue to fall back to earth and as tensions ramp higher between the world’s two largest economies. Technology stocks account for most of the slide, with Intel the heaviest weight after it announced a delay of its next-generation chip. Stocks fell more sharply in Asian and European markets, and all the uncertainty helped gold top $1,900 per ounce, near its record high.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13.8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown. The Commerce Department reported that the June gain pushed sales of new homes to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000. The June increased followed a 19.4% jump in May sales. The report comes two days after the National Association of Realtors said sales of previously owned homes surged 20.7% in June. Even with the gains, new home sales remain roughly 20% below pre-pandemic levels.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s a sharp change from April, when 78% of those in households with a job loss thought they’d be temporary. Still, the poll shows that 72% of Americans would rather have restrictions in place in their communities to stop the spread of COVID-19 than remove them to help the economy. Just 27% want to prioritize the economy over efforts to stop the outbreak.

UNDATED (AP) — Schlumberger (SHLUM’-bur-zhay) is cutting more than 21,000 jobs, about a quarter of its workforce, as the global coronavirus pandemic quashes demand for energy and depress oil prices. The world’s largest oilfield services company will pay more than $1 billion in severance benefits. The cuts announced today put the number of people employed by the company close to where it was at the start of the oil and gas fracking boom. Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer in fracking, sought bankruptcy protection last month.

NEW YORK (AP) — A retail venture owned by licensing company Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group has entered into an agreement to buy the iconic Brooks Brothers for $305 million. The offer from Sparc Group LLC has been designated as a “stalking horse” and is subject to court approval as well as any better offers. A court hearing to approve the bid has been set for Aug. 3. and competing offers are due by Aug. 5. The sale process is expected to take place Aug. 11. The 200-year-old New York-based clothier, which has dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month. At the time, it had over 200 stores.