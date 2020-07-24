Trading losses…Aid stalemate…McDonald’s masks mandatory

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as tensions flared again between the world’s two largest economies, jitters continued over the fallout from the coronavirus and companies turned in a mixed batch of earnings. The S&P lost 0.6%. Markets fell more sharply across Asia and Europe after China ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu. All the uncertainty helped gold rise to a record closing high of almost $1,900 an ounce. The Dow slid 182.44 points, or 0.7%, to 26,469.89. The S&P dropped 20.03 points to 3,215.63. The Nasdaq composite fell 98.24 points, or 0.9%, to 10,363.18.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations over the next COVID-19 rescue bill are in flux. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home for the weekend, promising a Republican proposal would be ready on Monday. Outraged Democrats warned that time is wasting on GOP infighting as the virus worsens. One sticking point for Republicans trying to develop their plan with the White House is how to trim back a $600 unemployment benefit boost. Republicans say it’s too generous and creates a disincentive for workers to get back on the job. Senate Republicans wanted to trim it back to $200. The White House floated cutting it to as little as $100.

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s says it will be requiring customers to wear face coverings when entering its U.S. restaurants as the number of new virus cases continue to surge in many states. The move, announced Friday, will go into effect on Aug. 1. McDonald’s joins a parade of companies issuing mask mandates for its customers in the last week or so, including Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s. Starbucks also recently announced that customers who visit its company-owned cafe locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Intel is falling further behind in the race to build faster and more powerful computer chips. The nagging problem may force the Silicon Valley pioneer to seek help from other manufacturers as it scrambles to catch up in the technological arms race. The sobering news emerged late Thursday when Intel disclosed that there will be a six-month to one-year delay on its development of a next-generation chip already being shipped to some of its rivals by a major Taiwan supplier, TSMC.

LONDON (AP) — GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company’s popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday. The company had apologized for the disruption a day earlier, when it indicated the problem was more widespread and also affected its communications systems.