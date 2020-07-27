Gold soars…Vaccine tests…Goggle home work extended

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street Monday, while the price of gold rushed to a record high at the start of a week packed with potentially market-moving events. Gold briefly shoot above $1,940 per ounce for the first time. The S&P rose 0.7% following mixed, modest moves in overseas markets. The S&P climbed 23.78 points to 3,239.41. The Dow rose 114.88, or 0.4%, to 26,584.77, and the Nasdaq gained 173.09, or 1.7%, to 10,536.27.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top White House negotiators are set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol on the next coronavirus relief package. With deadlines looming, they’re racing to prevent unemployment assistance and an eviction moratorium from expiring for millions of Americans. Republicans want to slash the $600 weekly jobless benefits boost to $200. Pelosi says “time is running out” because federal unemployment assistance and an eviction moratorium expire Friday.

UNDATED (AP) — Volunteers rolled up their sleeves Monday to take part in the biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The first of some 30,000 volunteers were receiving shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak. It will be months before results trickle in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser tested positive for the virus.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google has decided that most of its 200,000 employees and contractors should work from home through next June. It’s a sobering assessment of the pandemic’s potential staying power from the company that provides the answers for the world’s most trusted internet search engine. The remote-work order issued Monday also affects other companies owned by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. It marks a six-month extension of Google’s previous plan to keep most of its offices closed through the rest of this year.

BOSTON (AP) — Garmin has acknowledged being victimized by a cyberattack that encrypted some of its systems, knocking its fitness tracking and pilot navigation services offline last week. It said systems would be fully restored in the next few days. The company did not specify that ransomware was to blame. But a person familiar with the incident response told The Associated Press that attackers had turned over decryption keys that would allow Garmin to unlock the data scrambled in the attack. Garmin had no comment on ransom the company may have paid.