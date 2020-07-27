Stocks rise…Durable goods gain…Pelosi urges talks…

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street, while the price of gold rushes to a record high at the start of a week packed with potentially market-moving events. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in afternoon trading following mixed, modest moves for stocks overseas. This week’s headline event may be a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve on interest rates that begins Tuesday. It’s also a heavy week for earnings reports, and Congress is debating more aid for the economy. Nervousness is still hanging over markets, which helped gold shoot above $1,940 per ounce for the first time.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Commerce Department says the June gain in durable goods orders, which was better than expected, followed an even bigger 15.1% increase in May. Those two increases came after sharp declines in March and April as factories shut down. A closely watched gauge of business investment posted a strong 3.3% increase in June after a 1.6% rise in May.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Republicans and the White House should start now to negotiate with Democrats to resolve their differences over a pandemic relief package. She says “time is running out” because federal unemployment assistance and an eviction moratorium expire Friday.

NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest plan for Hollywood’s hopeful return to moviegoing during the pandemic, Warner Bros. will release Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in an unprecedented fashion. The highly anticipated film will open internationally first on Aug. 26, with a U.S. release in select cities to follow over Labor Day weekend. Warner Bros. says “Tenet” will arrive in more than 70 countries, including Japan, Russia, much of Europe, Australia and Canada. The staggered release of the $200 million thriller will be tailored to outbreaks of COVID-19. Instead of the usual global launch of a summer blockbuster, “Tenet” will make its way through theaters as they are open.

UNDATED (AP) — O, The Oprah Magazine is ending its regular monthly print editions with the December 2020 issue after 20 years of publication. Hearst says the brand is not going away but will become more “more digitally-centric,” with “some form of print.” Oprah Winfrey launched O with Hearst in 2000 and today is the editorial director. It is among the country’s most recognizable magazines.