US stocks higher…Vaccine testing…Walgreens CEO

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher in early trading on Wall Street today, while gold rushes to a record at the start of a week packed with potentially market-moving events. At 10:59 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 18 points, at 3,234. The Dow was up 123 points, at 26,593. And the Nasdaq was up 114 points, to 10,478.

UNDATED (AP) — The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study is underway with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government. The experimental vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version. After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines.

UNDATED (AP) — Walgreens leader Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman of the drugstore chain’s board once they pick a new leader. The company also says its current executive chairman, former McDonald’s CEO Jim Skinner, will leave that role but remain on the board. The company announced no time frame for picking a new leader. The moves come a couple weeks after the drugstore chain announced both a $1.7 billion quarter loss and a major expansion into primary care for its U.S. stores. Walgreens runs more than 9,200 U.S. stores and has more than 18,750 locations internationally.

TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has reported a loss of 176 billion yen, or $1.7 billion, in the April-June quarter, and is forecasting more red ink, as the coronavirus pandemic slams auto demand around the world. The Japanese automaker reports that quarterly sales shrank 57% to about $2.2 billion. The shaky results come as Mitsubishi Motors’ alliance partners Nissan Motor Co. and Renault work to recover from the downfall of their former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. Mitsubishi Motors is promising a turnaround, pursuing growth in Southeast Asian markets and building on its strength in four-wheel drives.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales. The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states. Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast.