Stocks decline…Aid dispute…Starbucks gains steam

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — A late slump left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, while cautious investors continued to push money into gold and Treasurys, leaving gold at another record high. Weak earnings from several big U.S. companies also dampened the mood. The S&P gave up 0.6% after falling steadily in the last hour of trading. Weakness in technology stocks pulled the Nasdaq down 1.3%. A sizable loss in 3M pulled the Dow lower. The maker of N95 masks reported earnings that fell shy of analysts’ expectations. McDonald’s also dropped after reporting earnings for the spring that were weaker than analysts had forecast.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The differences in Washington over the next coronavirus aid package are vast. Democrats propose $3 trillion in relief. Republicans have a $1 trillion counteroffer. And millions of Americans’ jobless benefits, school reopenings and eviction protections are at stake. The White House negotiators are returning to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. It’s apparent that Democrats have the leverage. Republicans are so divided over the prospect of big government spending they are leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with a severely weakened hand as a $600 federal unemployment assistance and eviction protections expire Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs. That’s according to U.S. government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Officials disclosed for the first time the identity of two individuals who they say have held senior roles in the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU, in addition to leadership positions in a Russia-registered news agency that the U.S. government has now identified as being responsible for promoting disinformation on varied topics.

PHOENIX (AP) — Nike is withdrawing plans to make soles for its Nike Air shoes in a Phoenix suburb because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had planned to invest $184 million in its third U.S. manufacturing line for Nike Air sneakers in Goodyear, Arizona. Nike said last year it planned to open the plant in 2020. Nike lost $790 million in the quarter ending May 31 as the pandemic forced the closure of most of its stores around the world. Nike’s Goodyear facility was the subject of controversy last year when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threatened to pull state incentives when the company stopped selling a shoe with the Betsy Ross flag.

UNDATED (AP) — Starbucks says it’s seeing a steady recovery as its stores reopen, but it expects the impact of the new coronavirus to last well into the fall. The coffee giant said Tuesday that revenue in its fiscal third quarter plummeted 38% to $4.2 billion. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $4 billion. The Seattle-based company said 97% of its company-operated stores around the world are now open, including 99% of stores in China and 96% in the U.S. But some franchised locations remain closed, especially at airports and on college campuses.