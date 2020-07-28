Stocks drift lower…Confidence drop…Pfizer profits plunge

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower in morning trading on Wall Street following a mixed set of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% after the first hour of trading, while Treasury yields were holding relatively steady and gold inched a bit further into record heights. 3M was a particularly heavy weight on the Dow, which sank 100 points. The maker of n95 masks reported a profit for the latest quarter that fell shy of analysts’ expectations. McDonald’s also dropped after reporting earnings for the spring that were weaker than Wall Street had forecast.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence had a sharp drop in July to a reading of 92.6 as coronavirus cases in many parts of the country began rising again. The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, said its Consumer Confidence Index fell from a June reading of 98.3. The weakness came from a drop in the expectations index, which measures consumers’ views about the short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.7% in in May from a year earlier, a drop from a 3.9% increase in April and a smaller gain than economists had expected. Still, home prices have risen steadily despite the pandemic and lockdowns that have badly damaged the American economy. Phoenix led the way with a 9% annual gain in home prices. Chicago registered the smallest increase: 1.3%.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is reporting a 32% plunge in second-quarter profit, as the global coronavirus pandemic limited marketing of new prescriptions for its medicines. Still, the biggest U.S. drugmaker posted a solid profit and nudged up parts of its 2020 financial forecast. Pfizer earned $3.43 billion, or 61 cents per share. Revenue fell 11% to $11.8 billion. Pfizer is among the drugmakers leading the race to develop a safe, effective vaccine against the coronavirus. Late Monday it announced the start of a late-stage trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine that it’s developing with German partner BioNTech

NEW YORK (AP) — CES, one of the world’s biggest technology conferences, won’t be held in person next year, a reversal from May when organizers said it still planned to go ahead with a smaller show in Las Vegas. Instead, the 2021 event will be a virtual convention, one that organizers hope to bring back to Las Vegas in 2022. The announcement is sure to be a blow to the tourism industry in Las Vegas. More than 170,00 people attended the four-day show this January, flying from all over the world to see some of the latest TVs, robots and gadgets.