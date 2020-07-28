Stocks drift lower…Slow recovery seen…Scooter suspension

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower in afternoon trading following a mixed set of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. Most stocks in the S&P 500 were falling in afternoon trading, but the overall index erased an early loss to drift 0.1% higher. Caution across markets sent Treasury yields a bit lower and gold a bit further into record heights. 3M was a particularly heavy weight on the Dow. The maker of n95 masks reported earnings that fell shy of analysts’ expectations. McDonald’s also dropped after reporting earnings for the spring that were weaker than Wall Street had forecast.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels. That’s the gloomy prediction from the air transport trade association, or IATA. They are pushing their forecast back by a year, to 2024. That’s when they say travel will make it back to 2019 levels. In June, air travel around the world was down 86% compared to a year earlier. IATA says air travel recovery will take longer because of the resurgence of cases in many places including the U.S.

UNDATED (AP) — Photography company Eastman Kodak is set to receive a $765 million government loan to create a new division that will help make ingredients for use in generic drugs. Kodak Pharmaceuticals will make critical pharmaceutical ingredients that have been identified as essential but have lapsed into chronic national shortage, as defined by the Food and Drug Administration. The unit will have the capacity to produce up to 25% of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in non-biologic, non-antibacterial, generic pharmaceuticals.

NEW YORK (AP) — A ride-sharing scooter startup says it is suspending operations in New York City after a second fatal crash in less than two weeks. Revel tweeted that service “will be shut down until further notice” as it reviews safety and rider accountability measures. The company’s app alerted riders to the news. Mayor Bill de Blasio said city officials spoke to Revel executives on Tuesday and made clear the company’s safety record is “an unacceptable state of affairs.” The company’s blue scooters, which require a driver’s license but no training to rent, had been seen as an alternative to taxis and subways during the coronavirus pandemic.

CHICAGO (AP) — Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday. The video features pro-Trump doctors telling Americans they do not need to wear masks to prevent coronavirus and saying hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, is a sure-fire way to treat coronavirus. The video directly refutes advice from Trump’s own medical experts, who have urged people to slow the virus’ spread by wearing masks and cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.