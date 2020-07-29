Stocks climb…Fed expects virus to remain a drag on economy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in afternoon trading on Wall Street, led by technology stocks. Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices jumped after it reported stronger profit growth for the spring than Wall Street expected and raised its sales forecast for the year. Starbucks gained after it reported a loss for the spring that wasn’t as bad as analysts were expecting. L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, soared more than 30% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it laid out plans to slash its annual costs by $400 million, including through laying off workers. Eastman Kodak’s stock was on track to more than triple for the second straight day after the company won a $765 million government loan to launch a new business unit making pharmaceutical components.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says the viral outbreak will act as a drag on the economy and hiring in the months ahead, and it will keep its benchmark short-term interest rate pegged near zero. In a statement at the end of its policymaking meeting today, the Fed acknowledged that the economy has rebounded from the depths of March and April, when nearly all states closed down nonessential businesses. But it said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation.”

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the economy largely shut down due to the coronavirus. The decline reported today by the U.S. Energy Information Administration was driven by less demand for coal to produce electricity and oil that’s refined into gasoline and jet fuel. Overall energy consumption dropped 14 percent during April. That’s the lowest monthly level since 1989 and the largest decrease that’s been recorded by the energy administration in records dating to 1973. Natural gas bucked the trend and increased 15 percent during the April lockdown as residential consumption increased amid stay-at-home orders.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package. Trump is also lashing out at Republicans, saying they “should go back to school” if they reject money for a FBI headquarters in the nation’s capital. About $1.7 billion for that building is included in the GOP bill, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has since said he opposes the project as unrelated to virus relief. Trump wants to keep the building, which sits across the street from his Trump International Hotel. The hotel could face competition if the FBI moves and another hotel is developed on the site.

NEW YORK (AP) — A new congressional report says Russian oligarchs are skirting U.S. sanctions through shady high-end art deals. The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is recommending new legislation that would rein in an unregulated industry that has become a common front for money laundering. Investigators traced $18 million in art buys to shell companies linked to close friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin who were sanctioned after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said he supports legislation to lift the “curtain of secrecy” that has made the art industry a preferred vehicle of money launderers.