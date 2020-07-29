Stocks rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street ahead of a Federal Reserve announcement where investors expect the central bank to keep the accelerator floored on its aid for the economy. The Fed is wrapping up a two-day meeting on interest rates, and most economists expect it to keep them at record lows. The Fed said yesterday that it would continue several bond-buying programs through the end of the year to help support the economy. Advanced Micro Devices is making one of the market’s biggest gains after it reported a bigger jump in profit from April through June than Wall Street expected. It also raised its forecast for revenue through 2020.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month after a devastating spring freeze brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors says its index of pending sales rose 16.6%, to 116.1 in June. That’s up from a reading of 99.6 in May. Contract signings are now 6.3% ahead of where they were last year after being significantly behind last year’s pace due to the pandemic. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001. In May, the number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rebounded a record 44.3% after plunging in the spring as buyers and sellers were sidelined by coronavirus-related closures and regulations.

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is reporting a loss of $2.4 billion for the second quarter, and it will slow production and cut more jobs as the airplane market gets battered by the coronavirus outbreak. Boeing says it now expects the airline industry will take longer to recover from the pandemic. For Boeing, the pandemic is compounding problems that began with its 737 Max airliner, which remains grounded after two crashes killed 346 people. Chicago-based Boeing is being held together by its defense and space business, which depends on contracts with governments and has been largely insulated from the pandemic.

DETROIT (AP) — Even though General Motors was able to reopen its U.S. factories for the last half of the second quarter, the company still lost $806 million in the three months between April and June. The Detroit automaker had to close its plants from March 18 to May 18 due to the coronavirus, and production didn’t resume fast enough to stem the losses. Like other automakers, GM counts revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories, so it had little money coming in for about seven weeks in April and May.

UNDATED (AP) — The European Commission says it signed a $72 million deal to secure thousands of doses of remdesavir (rehm-DEHZ-ih-veer), the only licensed experimental drug to treat people with severe COVID-19. The European Commission says it had bought enough remdesivir, sold by Gilead Sciences as Veklury, to treat about 30,000 patients with serious coronavirus illness for member countries and the United Kingdom. This month, the U.S. announced it had signed a deal with Gilead to buy nearly all of the company’s production of the drug through September. Numerous public health experts slammed the agreement, calling the U.S. move selfish and warned other countries could lose out.