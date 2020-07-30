Gains in tech stocks help market trim losses

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street, but big tech stocks are rising, helping the market trim its losses. The tech gains lifted the Nasdaq into positive territory, while the Dow and the S&P 500 were down. Among the biggest losers are banks, oil producers and other companies that most need the economy to pull out of its recession. Amazon and other big tech-oriented stocks are set to report earnings after today’s trading ends.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages declined this week, with the key 30-year loan slipping back below 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan eased to 2.99% from 3.01% last week. That’s just above the 2.98 percent it hit two weeks ago, which was the first time in 50 years that the 30-year rate dropped below 3%. A year ago it was 3.75%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.51% from 2.54% last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says the U.S economy grew a little more slowly last year than previously reported and a little faster in 2018, but over the past five years all the changes balanced each other out. The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis says the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, grew 2.2% last year, down slightly from the 2.3% gain which had been previously reported. For 2018, GDP growth was revised up to 3%, slightly above the 2.9% gain that had been reported. That revision means that President Donald Trump did achieve the goal of 3% growth in 2018, helped by a big boost from his December 2017 tax cut.

UNDATED (AP) — Tyson Foods says it plans to administer thousands of coronavirus tests per week at its U.S. facilities under an expanded effort to protect its workers. The Arkansas-based company will randomly test employees who have no symptoms, as well as those with symptoms. The tests are on top of daily screenings when workers arrive at Tyson’s 140 U.S. production facilities. Meatpacking plants have been particularly susceptible to the coronavirus because of their often crowded conditions. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents many of Tyson’s 120,000 U.S. workers, says other meat processing companies should follow Tyson’s lead.

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has repeated its promise not to profit from a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic as it reported it was on track with late-stage trials for the treatment. Such promises were boosted by strong sales across its range of treatments during lockdown. Sales jumped by 14% to $12.6 billion in the first six months of 2020 and were boosted by strong trading in new medicines, as well as cancer and respiratory medication.